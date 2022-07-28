We have received nominations for each of the following vacant positions on the 0710 Local Executive.

· Young Worker

· 1st Vice Chair

· Member at Large

· Member at Large

As per the D-8 policy:

"Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidate to be nominated."

Please be advised that nominations are now open for 3 days.

All nominations must be received by 5:00pm on Thursday October 6, 2022.

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8 ½ x 11 black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of close of nominations.

Attached is a nomination form and a copy of the Roles and Responsibilities.



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here

Download Roles and Responsibilities here





