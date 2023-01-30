Nominations are now open for the following position(s) on the local executive:

Young Worker (29 and under)

The term is two (2) years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



The deadline for nominations is: Monday, March 27, 2023, 5 p.m.

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



Scott De Long, Local 801 Chair

Chad McQuarrie, Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here