Thank you to the members who have put their name forward to fill the vacant Member-at-Large position on the Local 803 Executive. As we currently have only one vacant position and two candidates, we will be having an election.

Members will be able to vote for one of the following candidates for the Member-at-Large Position:

Tyler Hubscher

Surjit Jaswal

Electronic ballots will be sent out via email Monday March 9, 2022. The ballot will include links to candidate bios. Voting will remain open until March 23, 2020 at 5 p.m.

The union will need an email address in order to send you a ballot. Please make sure you have provided one. If you have any issues voting, please email Area03elections@bcgeu.ca

In solidarity

Masoud Aminzavvar - Local Chair

Katie Smith - Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP