Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 803 members at VCHA Vancouver Home Support- Join us on August 3 and 4 - meet your Local Executive during our drop in meetings! - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Local 803 members at VCHA Vancouver Home Support- Join us on August 3 and 4 - meet your Local Executive during our drop in meetings! - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 26, 2022

BCGEU members at Vancouver Home Support are invited to meet your Local 803 executive on Wednesday August 3rd and Thursday August 4th next . 
Please drop by whenever your work schedule permits:
 

  • On Wednesday August 3rd from 9am to 5pm at the Japanese Hall at 475 Alexander Street in the Downtown Eastside; 
  • On Thursday August 4th from 10am to 6pm, South Senior Room, Kerrisdale Community Centre, 5851 West Boulevard on Vancouver's Westside.

 
The Local Executive wants to hear about your workplace issues, your concerns and answer any questions.
 
We look forward to seeing you there!
 
In solidarity,
 
 
Masoud Aminzavaar
Local 803 Chairperson
 
Oliver Rohlfs
Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP