Published on November 30, 2020

The Union would like to ensure that all members who transitioned to VCH from Bayshore, St. Elizabeth and GVCSS know who their Stewards and Occupational Health and Safety worksite representative are.

Please see the list below for the names and email contacts for your Vancouver Home Support Stewards and OHS worksite representatives:

Stewards

OHS

Nellie Berry Tebelin

nellietebelin@hotmail.com

Leonor Alcantara

leonor_alcantara@hotmail.com

Melchora Casiano

mhelcasiano@yahoo.com

Helen Clarke

helenmay1957@gmail.com

Marjorie Cayabas

abcrefesada@icloud.com

Jocelyn Datuin

datros_02@yahoo.com

Seyran Enveri

senvri@icloud.com

Irene Mall

irenemall52@gmail.com

Jacqueline Lehman

jackie.p.lehman@gmail.com

Katie Mueller

katieclarke82@live.ca

Editha Menor

editha1812@gmail.com

Myrna Regan

myrna323@yahoo.com

Jennifer Newman

jennifer.newman@outlook.com

Agnes Uguil

uguil_agnes@yahoo.com

Rosemarie Punzalan

rosepunzalan@hotmail.com

 

Irene Tomas

tomas555@telus.net

 

Helen Villar

vhelen@me.com

 

Vivian Waung

vwaung1234@gmail.com

 

Leonor Alcantara

leonor_alcantara@hotmail.com

 

Helen Clarke

helenmay1957@gmail.com

 

Jocelyn Datuin

datros_02@yahoo.com

 

Irene Mall

irenemall52@gmail.com

 

Myrna Regan

myrna323@yahoo.com

 

Wei-Chin Ke

baljit204@yahoo.ca

 

Prilita Bariuan

shellaine4@hotmail.com

 

Mary Anne Arce

maryanne.arce@yahoo.ca

 

Maria Emelie Baylon

mariaemeliebaylon@yahoo.ca

 

Florinda Maguire

flormaguire@hotmail.com

 

Should you have any questions regarding the transition, your Collective Agreement, Occupational Health and Safety or require a Steward to help you file a grievance, you can connect with any Steward or OHS worksite representative from the list above.

 

In solidarity,

 

Masoud Aminzavvar- Local 803 Chairperson
Katie Smith- Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here

