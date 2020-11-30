The Union would like to ensure that all members who transitioned to VCH from Bayshore, St. Elizabeth and GVCSS know who their Stewards and Occupational Health and Safety worksite representative are.
Please see the list below for the names and email contacts for your Vancouver Home Support Stewards and OHS worksite representatives:
|
Stewards
|
OHS
|
Nellie Berry Tebelin
|
Leonor Alcantara
|
Melchora Casiano
|
Helen Clarke
|
Marjorie Cayabas
|
Jocelyn Datuin
|
Seyran Enveri
|
Irene Mall
|
Jacqueline Lehman
|
Katie Mueller
|
Editha Menor
|
Myrna Regan
|
Jennifer Newman
|
Agnes Uguil
|
Rosemarie Punzalan
|
|
Irene Tomas
|
|
Helen Villar
|
|
Vivian Waung
|
|
Leonor Alcantara
|
|
Helen Clarke
|
|
Jocelyn Datuin
|
|
Irene Mall
|
|
Myrna Regan
|
|
Wei-Chin Ke
|
|
Prilita Bariuan
|
|
Mary Anne Arce
|
|
Maria Emelie Baylon
|
|
Florinda Maguire
|
Should you have any questions regarding the transition, your Collective Agreement, Occupational Health and Safety or require a Steward to help you file a grievance, you can connect with any Steward or OHS worksite representative from the list above.
In solidarity,
Masoud Aminzavvar- Local 803 Chairperson
Katie Smith- Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?