Thank you to the members who have put their name forward to become a Local 803 Young Worker Officer. As we currently have one position and two candidates, we will be having an election.

Members will be able to vote for one of the following Candidates for the Young Worker Position:

Ashleyn Crooks-Onion

Yash Makwana – biographical information

Electronic ballots will be sent out via email Friday October 6th, 2023.



Please be sure to check your spam and auto-sort email folders if you do not receive it.



The Union will need an email address to send you a ballot. Please make sure you have provided one. If you have any issues voting, please email [email protected]



Voting will close on October 31st, 2023 at 5:00pm.



In solidarity,



Masoud Aminzavvar - Local 803 Chairperson

Samantha Moskie - Staff Representative





