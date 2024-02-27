The nomination process for the 52nd Triennial Constitutional Convention took place at the meeting on February 20th, and we want to take this opportunity congratulate the following candidates on their acclamation as delegates to Convention (listed in alphabetical order):



Please Note:

There were 22 delegate seats available for Convention. There are five (5) unfilled delegate seats and two (2) unfilled alternate seats available.

These unfilled seats will be filled on “first come, first serve” basis, and

Any unfilled seats as of noon on Monday March 11, 2024, cannot be reassigned to other locals.

Nomination forms for delegate alternates to conventions are attached (Click here).



Please complete and return these forms to [email protected], attention Aiden Feizi/Lashondra Martin, as soon as possible.



In solidarity



MJ Colquhoun

Vice President

Community Health Services Component



Aidan Feizi

Staff Representative



