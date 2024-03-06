As you are aware, the nomination process for the 52nd Triennial Constitutional Convention took place at the meeting on February 20th. There were Five (5) unfilled delegate seats and two (2) unfilled alternate seats available. These seats have now been filled. We want to take this opportunity to congratulate the following candidates on their acclamation as delegates to Convention. We thank those who submitted nominations!
Irene Bramley
Leslie Melanson
Marjorie Calma
Shirley Ram
Tawnya Cull
Shendi Robbins
Jendon Cumigad
Meera Shergill
Parm Deol
Dilpreet Thiara
Jaideep Dhillon
Kelly Woloshansky
Shelley Einarson
Joan Higgins
Lisa Hedin
Irena McEachnie
Signe Herbert
Bhupinder Gill
Stella Hubert
Barb Darroch
Rebecca Ibbetson
Teresa Medeiros
Alternates:
Mozhgan Sohrabi
|
Nadine Beswick
In solidarity,
MJ Colquhoun
Vice President
Community Health Services Component
Aidan Feizi
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
