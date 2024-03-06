As you are aware, the nomination process for the 52nd Triennial Constitutional Convention took place at the meeting on February 20th. There were Five (5) unfilled delegate seats and two (2) unfilled alternate seats available. These seats have now been filled. We want to take this opportunity to congratulate the following candidates on their acclamation as delegates to Convention. We thank those who submitted nominations!

Irene Bramley Leslie Melanson Marjorie Calma Shirley Ram Tawnya Cull Shendi Robbins Jendon Cumigad Meera Shergill Parm Deol Dilpreet Thiara Jaideep Dhillon Kelly Woloshansky Shelley Einarson Joan Higgins Lisa Hedin Irena McEachnie Signe Herbert Bhupinder Gill Stella Hubert Barb Darroch Rebecca Ibbetson Teresa Medeiros Alternates: Mozhgan Sohrabi Nadine Beswick



In solidarity,



MJ Colquhoun

Vice President

Community Health Services Component



Aidan Feizi

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP