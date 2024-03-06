Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Local 804 Acclamation of Delegates to Convention - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 06, 2024

As you are aware, the nomination process for the 52nd Triennial Constitutional Convention took place at the meeting on February 20th. There were Five (5) unfilled delegate seats and two (2) unfilled alternate seats available. These seats have now been filled. We want to take this opportunity to congratulate the following candidates on their acclamation as delegates to Convention. We thank those who submitted nominations! 

Irene Bramley

Leslie Melanson

Marjorie Calma

Shirley Ram

Tawnya Cull

Shendi Robbins

Jendon Cumigad

Meera Shergill

Parm Deol

Dilpreet Thiara

Jaideep Dhillon

Kelly Woloshansky

Shelley Einarson

Joan Higgins

Lisa Hedin

Irena McEachnie

Signe Herbert

Bhupinder Gill

Stella Hubert

Barb Darroch

Rebecca Ibbetson

Teresa Medeiros

Alternates:

Mozhgan Sohrabi

 

Nadine Beswick

 

 
In solidarity,

MJ Colquhoun
Vice President
Community Health Services Component

Aidan Feizi
Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP