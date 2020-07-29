 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Local 804 by-election results - BCGEU

Published on July 29, 2020

The Local 804 by-election has closed. Please see the results below:

  • 1st Vice Chair:  Jenn Lovett
  • 2nd Vice Chair: vacant
  • Member-at-Large (Drug Alcohol/Supportive Housing):  Parm Deol
  • Member-at-Large (Home Support): Roberta Geswein & Jaideep Dhillon
  • Member-at-Large (Young Worker):  Melina Elektra
  • Member-at-Large (Mental Health/Group Home): vacant
  • Member-at-Large (Health Authority): vacant

 

 

Please join me in congratulating those elected above. 

Thank you to all who participated in the process

In solidarity

Monique Wemhof
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.



