Getting involved with Occupational Health & Safety is a great way for union members to contribute. As a safety committee member, you will help ensure your employer is following OH&S regulations. You can raise the profile of health and safety and improve your working environment. Would you like to serve on an Occupational Health & Safety Committee at your worksite?



Members of the committee are entitled to all committee functions with no loss of pay and are entitled to eight hours of annual educational leave without loss of pay or other benefits.



If you are interested in serving on your OH&S committee or would like more information, please fill out and forward the attached form to Shelley Einarson via email at [email protected] by 5 p.m., on Monday, December 12, 2022.



