We have received two nominations for vacant positions on the Local Executive.



We have received nominations for the following positions on the Local Executive:

Local 1 st Vice Chair

Local Member-At-Large



As per the D-8 policy:

"Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated."



Please be advised that nominations are now opened for 3 days.

All nominations must be received by 5:00 pm on Thursday, February 3, 2022.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8 ½ x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of close of nominations.



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of roles & responsibilities here