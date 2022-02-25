Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Local 807 Executive Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 15, 2022

We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 807 Executive. An election was only required for the position of Member at Large (Young Worker). The remaining positions were acclaimed.

Chairperson: Darla Holmwood           
1st Vice Chairperson: Colin Gilchrist   
2nd Vice Chairperson: Tina Mairs       
Treasurer: vacant                    
Recording Secretary: vacant
Member at Large: vacant
Member at Large: vacant
Member at Large: vacant
Member at Large (Young Worker): Hanna Chirkoff


 

During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.

In accordance with the Provincial Executive Policy Reference Manual, Policy D‑8, members have the right to appeal.

Appeals:
41. A candidate may appeal the election results to their component vice president within 10 days after results are published in the member bulletin. If the election under appeal is in the component vice president's local, the appeal should be made to the president who may designate an investigator. Within 10 days of receiving the component vice-president's decision, a candidate may appeal to the provincial executive.

The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the local elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated!

In solidarity,

Darla Holmwood, Chairperson
Cathy Seagris, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

 



