We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 807 Executive. An election was only required for the position of Member at Large (Young Worker). The remaining positions were acclaimed.



Chairperson: Darla Holmwood

1st Vice Chairperson: Colin Gilchrist

2nd Vice Chairperson: Tina Mairs

Treasurer: vacant

Recording Secretary: vacant

Member at Large: vacant

Member at Large: vacant

Member at Large: vacant

Member at Large (Young Worker): Hanna Chirkoff









During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.



In accordance with the Provincial Executive Policy Reference Manual, Policy D‑8, members have the right to appeal.



Appeals:

41. A candidate may appeal the election results to their component vice president within 10 days after results are published in the member bulletin. If the election under appeal is in the component vice president's local, the appeal should be made to the president who may designate an investigator. Within 10 days of receiving the component vice-president's decision, a candidate may appeal to the provincial executive.



The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the local elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated!



In solidarity,



Darla Holmwood, Chairperson

Cathy Seagris, Staff Representative







Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP