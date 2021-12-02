Nominations for all Steward positions are hereby opened for 30 days.



Nominations are now open and will close at midnight on Monday January 17, 2021.

Please find attached a Steward Nomination Form (copy if necessary). Please post on your Union bulletin board.



Any interested parties, please ensure you print and sign your name and have your nominator do the same on this form.



At the end of the nomination period, please send a copy of this form to the area office:

Cariboo Area Office of the BCGEU

107A North First Avenue, Williams Lake BC V2G 1Y7

Telephone: (250) 392-6586 or Toll Free: 1-800-667-9244

Facsimile: (250)-392-5582 or Toll Free: 1-800-946-0251

Email: [email protected]



If an election is necessary, information on voting will be available at this workplace and sent to members by email.



Download nomination form here

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP