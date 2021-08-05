Last week B.C.'s Public Health Officer amended the Single Site order to temporarily allow fully vaccinated workers currently restricted to working at a single site to pick up casual hours at other facilities within their "cluster" until September 30, 2021. A cluster is defined by the same group that identified who would be working where for the single site order. Your employer will know what other facilities are in their cluster.



This new order was, unfortunately, made without consulting your union so there are some things you should be aware of in the below list:



1. If you don't already have an employment relationship with the employer that you'd like to work for in the new cluster you must apply to work there and will be subject to the collective agreement and/or other rules regarding your availability as a casual – make sure you understand these before agreeing to be hired;



2. If you have an employment relationship (i.e. are on COVID leave from that employer) you needn't reapply;



3. You should be careful to keep track of your seniority hours to ensure that you receive the correct credit if/when the single site order ends.



If you have more questions please contact your steward. Your steward may not know the answer but can find an answer through the staff representative.



In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry, Vice-President

Component 4 – Health Services



UWU/MoveUP