Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
Lookout Housing & Health Society – Downtown Eastside Programs - Re-opening of steward elections - BCGEU
Published on September 27, 2021
Steward Elections are re-opened for Lookout Housing & Health Society – DTES Programs (Al Mitchell Place, Jeffrey Ross Residence, Powell Street Getaway, Jim Green Residence, Sakura So, Tamura House, Walton Residence).
Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now re-opened and will close at 5:00pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
Please email, fax or mail your nomination forms to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office:
