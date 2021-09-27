Steward Elections are re-opened for Lookout Housing & Health Society – DTES Programs (Al Mitchell Place, Jeffrey Ross Residence, Powell Street Getaway, Jim Green Residence, Sakura So, Tamura House, Walton Residence).

Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now re-opened and will close at 5:00pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021 .

Please email, fax or mail your nomination forms to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office:

BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office - #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

- #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4 Fax: 604-215-1410

604-215-1410 Email:[email protected]

If you have any questions please call the area office at 604-215-1499 or toll free at 1‑888-238-0239.

In solidarity

Rhonda Karaboitis

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here



UWU/MoveUP