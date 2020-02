Great news! We have received three nominations for a shop steward at the Yukon Shelter and will be running an election.

The nominees are:

Chantelle Hunter

Chris O'Brian

Stephanie Ward

Elections will close at 5:00PM, on Friday, March 13, 2020 .

Votes will be collected by Anna Saunders.

The successful candidate will be announced after the vote.

In Solidarity,

Nicki Pearson

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP