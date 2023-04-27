Hello,
The BCGEU is looking for a union steward at the following Lookout locations, and nominations are now are open.
1. Al Mitchell Place – 346 Alexander Street, Vancouver
2. Powell Street Getaway – 450 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
3. Rhoda Kaelis Residence – 1105 Royal Avenue, New Westminster
4. Russell Residence and Housing Shelter – 740 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster
5. Tamura House – 225 Dunlevy Avenue, Vancouver
6. Walton Residence – 261 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
7. Yukon Housing Centre – 2088 Yukon Street, Vancouver
If you are interested in becoming a steward or know someone who is, please fill out the nomination form attached.
Please ensure you have your nomination submitted by June 6, 2023.
In solidarity,
Jason Singh
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of Al Mitchell Place nomination form here
Download PDF of Powell Street Getaway nomination form here
Download PDF of Rhoda Kaelis Residence nomination form here
Download PDF of Russell Residence and Housing Shelter nomination form here
Download PDF of Tamura House nomination form here
Download PDF of Walton Residence nomination form here
Download PDF of Yukon Housing Centre nomination form here
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.