The bargaining committee nominations for Lower Mainland Purpose Society closed March 18th. We received three nominees for three available positions, so I am pleased to announce that all three nominees have been acclaimed and we do not need to go to an election.



Please join me in congratulating your bargaining committee members:



Kirsten Nicholson

Jaskamal Kaur

Hyunji Yang



In the coming weeks, your bargaining committee will meet to review priorities and develop bargaining proposals based on the responses we received to our bargaining survey. If you did not complete the survey, please reach out to one of your bargaining committee members to let us know what changes you want to see in your contract. We will keep you updated throughout the bargaining process. Bulletins will be sent by emails to those members who have registered their personal emails with the union and will be posted at your worksites.



To ensure you receive copies of all bargaining updates in a timely manner, we recommend that you update your existing contact information by going to the BCGEU website at my.bcgeu.ca/signup or by notifying your bargaining committee.



Just a reminder, the current collective agreement remains in place until a new agreement is reached.



In solidarity



Kike Ayantayo, BCGEU Staff Representative

Larisa Mills, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP