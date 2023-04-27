The Union bargaining committee and the Employer bargaining committee are meeting on Thursday, August 3rd to continue bargaining, and hopefully reach agreement on a tentative new collective agreement.

If we reach a tentative agreement, we will send out a tentative agreement document with the changes and schedule zoom meetings where we will go over the changes in the new collective agreement and you will also be able to ask questions.

If you know of a co-worker who did not receive this bulletin, please forward to them. If you are a BCGEU member who did not receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address by logging into the member portal here. We need and want your email addresses please.

In solidarity

Meilean Chin, Bargaining Committee Member

Kirsten Nicholson, Bargaining Committee Member

Kay Sinclair, BCGEU Staff Representative

