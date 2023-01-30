To: All BCGEU Members at the Lower Mainland Purpose Society
Re: Bargaining Update – Bargaining Date on March 23rd
The Union bargaining committee has been working on bargaining proposals for the upcoming bargaining of the new collective agreement with the Employer.
The Union bargaining committee and the Employer will be meeting on March 23rd to commence bargaining of the new collective agreement.
The Union bargaining committee's goal is to achieve fair and equitable wage increases and other improvements to the collective agreement.
To assist us in bargaining, please email staff representative, Kay Sinclair at [email protected], with your top two priorities in bargaining and the wage increases that you need and wish for.
If you have any questions, please kindly contact one of the bargaining committee members.
In solidarity
Meilean Chin, Bargaining Committee Member
Kirsten Nicholson, Bargaining Committee Member
Kay Sinclair, BCGEU Staff Representative
