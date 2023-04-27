

The Union bargaining committee and the Employer bargaining committee met on March 23, 30, April 6, 21, and 24 to negotiate the new collective agreement. We will be scheduling another bargaining date(s).



There has been progress in negotiating a new collective agreement. The Union bargaining committee’s goal is to achieve a fair and equitable wage increase and other improvements to your collective agreement.



We would like to provide a bargaining update at a zoom meeting on Thursday, June 22nd from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You will have an opportunity to ask questions. The zoom link is below:



Topic: Bargaining update - Purpose Society Child Care bargaining

Time: June 22, 2023, 06:30 PM Vancouver



Join Zoom Meeting:

We hope that you will be able to attend the zoom meeting.



In solidarity



Meilean Chin, Bargaining Committee Member

Kirsten Nicholson, Bargaining Committee Member

Kay Sinclair, BCGEU Staff Representative







