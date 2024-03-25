The bargaining committee nominations for Lower Mainland Purpose Society have now closed. We received three nominations for the three available positions; however, as two of those are from the Ready Set Grow program, one of the nominees has kindly decided to step down. Nominations are now open for the positions of one (1) Bargaining Committee Member. The acclaimed committee members are:

Kirsten Nicolson - Ready Set Grow

Hyunji Yang - Skwo:wech Children's Centre

A fourteen (14) days nomination period starts today and closes April 8, 2024 . We welcome additional nominations for the vacant position from a different program to the ones listed above. If a new nomination is received, a bulletin will be sent out advising you of this.



In the coming weeks, your bargaining committee will meet to review priorities and develop bargaining proposals based on the responses we received to our bargaining survey. If you did not complete the survey, please reach out to one of your bargaining committee members to let us know what changes you want to see in your contract.



In solidarity



Kike Ayantayo, BCGEU Staff Representative

Larisa Mills, BCGEU Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here