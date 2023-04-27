Please be advised that the members at Purpose voted in favour of the tentative agreement as follows:



24 votes in favour (55.8%)

19 votes opposed (44.2%)

43 members out of 71 voted (60.6%)



The Employer will commence adjusting your current pay and will also be paying out your retroactive pay to July 1, 2023, as well as implementing the other changes to the collective agreement.



Thank you to Kirsten and Meilean for their hard work and advocacy on your behalf and thank you for your support.



If you know of a co-worker who did not receive this bulletin, please forward to them.



In solidarity



Meilean Chin, Bargaining Committee Member

Kirsten Nicholson, Bargaining Committee Member

Kay Sinclair, BCGEU Staff Representative





