In the next week or so, you will be required to make a decision which is very important and is time sensitive regarding the enrolment into the Municipal Pension Plan (MPP). The decision you make will have a significant impact on your retirement income with the plan. To ensure you have all the information required in order for you to make an informed decision, your Union would like for you to join our BCGEU pension specialist as he will review some key elements that you need to be made aware of. Attached is an MPP enrolment information letter. We encourage you to review this information prior to the meeting in order to familiarize yourself with this issue.



Where Online ZOOM Meeting

When July 2, 2020

Session #1 - 10:00am – 11:30am

Session #2 - 4:00pm – 5:30pm



Each session is booked for 90 minutes as we wanted to ensure we have enough time to answer any questions that you may have. The actual information session is approximately 45 minutes.



You may or may not be familiar with the application being used (ZOOM). Here are two videos to help you if you need assistance. We encourage you to check them out as soon as possible and get familiar with the application so you feel ready to go on Thursday.



The first is downloading the ZOOM application to your computer so when the link email comes, you just click on it to join the meeting on the Thursday.

To download the application and join from your computer if you want to load the

application on your computer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hI32Xk2Va7M



OR



2. The second way is for those who do not want to install the application on their

computer. This video will show you how to join the meeting by pasting the link

into your browser and joining that way:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDZOx-N39EU



How to Join a Zoom Meeting Without Installing Zoom - Zoom in the Browser



www.youtube.com



It is up to you on how you wish to participate as either way works.



Below are the links to join the Zoom meetings. If you wish to participate just by listening in, the phone numbers have also been provided.



In order to ensure that the meeting begins on time, please log in 10 – 15 minutes prior to the start of the session.



If you are experiencing any issues with logging in on Thursday for either session, please email me at eddie.mishra@bcgeu.ca.



In solidarity,



Edward Mishra

BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of LMSCL MPP new employee enrollment letter here





NOTE: THIS IS THE LINK FOR THE 10 AM MEETING



BCGEU Negotiations is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.



Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/91660942419



Meeting ID: 916 6094 2419



One tap mobile

+16473744685, 91660942419# Canada

+16475580588, 91660942419# Canada



Dial by your location:

+1 647 374 4685 Canada

+1 647 558 0588 Canada

+1 778 907 2071 Canada

+1 204 272 7920 Canada

+1 438 809 7799 Canada

+1 587 328 1099 Canada



Meeting ID: 916 6094 2419

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aenyT4dceo



NOTE: THIS IS THE LINK FOR THE 4 PM MEETING