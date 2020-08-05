Classification of Positions

As stated in earlier bulletins, normally we commence the review of jobs and classifications during the four month period after your employer is designated a member of CSSEA; however, the COVID-19 pandemic intervened and classification of jobs was put on hold while we dealt with all of the outstanding pandemic issues in workplaces around the province. Since our June 24th bulletin to members and the subsequent telephone town hall meeting on June 30th, we have conducted an in-depth review of the information we have received including a case management meeting with your employer last week to review the duties and expectations of your jobs. We anticipate this review will be finalized within the next week for the majority of positions and we thank you for your patience as we work through the intricacies of the job evaluation plan. Some of the job descriptions and ratings may take longer to finalize, due to the fact we were initially provided with inconsistent information including job descriptions and seniority lists and further irregularities we have discovered based on the feedback that we received. We are engaged in discussions with your employer on these matters and will continue to work with members and the Employer to have duties and ratings finalized as quickly as possible. A reminder that your wage rate will be retroactive to July 2nd once the job review has been finalized.

Pension Update

As LMSCL is still in the process of being approved as a participant in the Municipal Pension Plan (MPP), we would like to remind members that if you planned on participating in the MPP, and you were eligible, there was no action required from you and you would be automatically enrolled, however, if you chose not to participate, by now you would have had to exercise this option by way of indication in writing to your employer. You will be required to sign an official waiver later when the enrollment is formally approved.

In solidarity

Edward Mishra, Staff Representative

Amrita Sanford, Staff Representative - Classifications



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP