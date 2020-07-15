Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Lower Mainland Society for Community Living - Voting Results: Election of Method for Paid Holidays for Part-Time Employees (Article 17.11) - BCGEU
Published on July 15, 2020
The results are in. You have chosen the Union's recommendation that part-time employees in your agency accumulate 4.6% of straight-time hours in a paid holiday bank, to be paid out on statutory holidays.
What this means is that: when a paid holiday occurs, you will be able to draw from your paid holiday bank, the hours required to cover the paid holiday or paid holiday lieu day. This allows you to take the time off and receive pay for the days that you are not at work.