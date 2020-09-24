 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Lynnwood Retirement Residence - Bargaining Committee. - BCGEU

Lynnwood Retirement Residence - Bargaining Committee. - BCGEU

Published on September 24, 2020

Nominations have closed for bargaining committee at Lynnwood Retirement Residence and the following have been acclaimed and will represent you:

  • Deborah Saunders
  • Laura Groom
  • Kim Vegh

Your committee will be meeting soon to review issues and develop proposals prior to meeting with the employer.

We will keep you updated throughout the bargaining process. Bulletins will be sent by email to those members who have registered their emails with the union and will be posted at your worksite and on the union's website.

To ensure you receive copies of all bargaining updates in a timely manner, we recommend that you update your existing contact information by going to the BCGEU website at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup or by notifying your bargaining committee.

Thank you very much to the candidates for accepting nomination and congratulations. 

In solidarity

Kevin Hagglund
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 
Download bargaining survey here



UWU/MoveUP