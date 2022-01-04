The next Joint Labour-Management Committee (JLM) meeting will be held on January 12, 2022. These meetings are an opportunity for us to meet with management to get answers and work through differences, that are not grievable, in between rounds of bargaining.



If you have an issue you would like to put forward, please let us know by emailing [email protected] or letting one of your committee members know by this Friday, January 7, 2022.



In solidarity,



JLM Committee:

Joe Pendry

Rob Bishop

Lawrence Whyte

Sarah Maglio



