Published on August 09, 2023

Your Local 404 Chairperson Roshni Singh will be conducting a worksite visit on August 22nd, 2023, from 9:30am – 11:30am, at 22269 Callinghan Ave, Maple Ridge, in the Resource Room.

Please come by to say "Hello." Looking forward to seeing you then.

 

In Solidarity,

Aiden Feizi, Staff Representative

