March 8 International Women's Day 2022 #BreakTheBias

This year's theme for March 8, International Women's Day is #BreakTheBias. Breaking the bias means doing the work in our communities to attack discrimination and stereotypes head on.

Take part in the campaign by visiting https://www.internationalwomensday.com/Theme

Take time to connect with your communities and your union locals this year by joining one of the IWD events listed below-or organize your own. Please contact your local labour council or organizations to locate events in your area.

Here are some events you can take part in to celebrate International Women's Day 2022

Movie Night: Margaret Atwood – A Word after a Word after a Word is Power March 8, 2022 - Vancouver, Canada

To coincide with International Women's Day, CHF BC is screening the documentary Margaret Atwood – A Word after a Word after a Word is Power by Peter Raymont & Nancy Lang. Please join us on Tuesday, March 8 to watch this inspiring film about Margaret Atwood, her backstory, her novels, and her upcoming works. Register ahead to receive zoom details.

Women in Public Works 2022 (Virtual)

March 8, 2022 - Vancouver, Canada

This session is an inspiring professional learning and networking event for all women public works leaders or leaders in male-dominated industries. Our theme this year follows International Women's Day with #BreaktheBias.

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade: Celebrating International Women's Day: Break the Bias

March 8, 2022 – Virtual, Canada

Join us as we learn from women who have shattered glass ceilings in male-dominated industries and are paving the way for all women and girls, and champions of women's rights in our region who are setting an example for all.

MembersThis event is free for members

Non-membersIndividuals: $30 + GST

International Women's Day Panel: Breaking Biases in the Workplace

March 8, 2022 – Virtual, Canada

This year, we're focusing our International Women's Day panel discussion on the ways we can work to #BreakTheBias in the workplace and create a level playing field for women. Join our panel of powerful women for this fascinating discussion and learn how they are making a difference and setting new standards in the workplace. We'll discuss ways to create a workplace free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination; work cultures that are diverse, equitable and inclusive, and ones where differences are valued and celebrated.

Registration: $10.00

North Shore Women's Centre International Women's Day Celebration & Benefit 2022

March 1 - 14

Spoken Treasures - The History of Vancouver and Stanley Park Through Indigenous Women's Eyes

Date: March 8th, 2022 (Tuesday)

Start Time: 4:00 pm

End Time: 5:15 pm

Guide Candace Campo, Shishalh Nation

Guide: Anjenette Dawson, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Nation (to be confirmed)

Tour Description: Join us in Stanley Park on the seawall to journey through time, exploring and sharing history through the eyes of Indigenous women. We will explore the rich history of Stanley Park and Vancouver through Indigenous Women's eyes. Our local Indigenous ambassadors-guides will accompany you along the Stanley Park seawall, for an enriched, leisurely, 1.2 km stroll, to share an historical and cultural interpretive walking tour from the unique perspectives of our indigenous women with you. Spoken Treasures highlights how our ancestral matriarchs lived sustainably through the Potlatch, and how they navigated and were impacted by early contact with explorers, trade merchants and settlers. The tour starts at the Stanley Park Information Booth and is completed at the renowned Stanley Park Totem Poles where the formal tour will conclude with stories of the totem poles and the diversity and richness of the Indigenous peoples, throughout the Pacific Northwest. Legends of Kalkalath, Wild Women of the Mountains, make it fun for guests of all ages.





UWU/MoveUP