Your Union wants to update you about collective bargaining.



The collective agreement has expired, but the terms of the agreement remain in force until a new contract is negotiated and voted on by all Union members.



Bargaining will begin on September 19th, 2022.



Please ensure your email and contact information is up to date using the following link in order to receive the latest update: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup



We will keep you updated as bargaining progresses.



Thank you for your continued support!





In solidarity



Amena Cleveland, BCGEU Staff Representative

Leila George, Bargaining Committee Member

Keshia Holland, Bargaining Committee Member

Liam Smith, Bargaining Committee Member



UWU/MoveUP