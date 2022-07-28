Your Union wants to update you about collective bargaining.
The collective agreement has expired, but the terms of the agreement remain in force until a new contract is negotiated and voted on by all Union members.
Bargaining will begin on September 19th, 2022.
Please ensure your email and contact information is up to date using the following link in order to receive the latest update: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup
We will keep you updated as bargaining progresses.
Thank you for your continued support!
In solidarity
Amena Cleveland, BCGEU Staff Representative
Leila George, Bargaining Committee Member
Keshia Holland, Bargaining Committee Member
Liam Smith, Bargaining Committee Member
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.