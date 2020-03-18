COMPONENT: Administrative Services

LOCAL: 1201 – All BCGEU Members at Maximus BC Health Benefits Operations

DATE: Wednesday – March 25, 2020

TIME: Three Town Hall Meetings Via Conference Call

12:00 p.m.-12:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Call in #: 1-866-562-0090 Conference ID: 245794

Please note, you only need to attend one conference call to get the information

AGENDA



SUBJECT: BCGEU- MAXIMUS PHONE IN RATIFICATION MEETINGS

Your Bargaining Committee has been working very hard on your behalf. After a challenging round of negotiations, the parties were finally able to reach a mutually agreeable tentative agreement. We are strongly recommending you vote "YES." We are confident this is the best agreement we can achieve for you at this time.





We are confident this is the best agreement we can achieve for you at this time. The specific terms of the "Tentative Agreement" will be available in a ratification document which will be available to you via email prior to the meetings. We will be emailing it to the home email addresses for those members who have provided the BCGEU with their home email address. We have also asked the Employer to send a copy to our members via their work email address and we will post it on the BCGEU website .





will be available in a ratification document which will be available to you via email prior to the meetings. We will be emailing it to the for those members who have provided the BCGEU with their home email address. We have also asked the Employer to send a copy to our members via their and we will . We will be going over the specific terms of the "Tentative Agreement" at the three Town Hall phone-in meetings.





at the three Town Hall phone-in meetings. After our presentation, we will answer any questions you might have.

VOTING will be held via BCGEU 's ELECTRONIC VOTING SYSTEM MARCH 26-30, 2020. If you are unable to vote electronically, please call the Union at 250-388-9948 and we will make other arrangements for you.

An email link for you to cast your ballot will be sent to members on March 26, 2020.





for you to cast your ballot will be sent to members on March 26, 2020. Please be sure to check your spam and auto-sort email folders if it does not appear in your inbox.





If you have not received an email link to vote by 5 p.m. on March 26, 2020, please email us at evotingarea01@bcgeu.ca with your full name and email address you would like the link forwarded to.

Please note: Voting will end at 4:30 pm March 30, 2020



Thank you for your ongoing support.



In solidarity



Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee:

BCGEU Negotiator, Lori Strom

Bargaining Committee Chairperson, Liam Smith

Bargaining Committee Member, Leila George

Bargaining Committee Member, Keisha Holland







Download PDF of notice here