MCFD, Community Corrections, Social Dev and Poverty Reduction - Local 0610 Worksite Visits - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 31, 2023

To: All BCGEU Members – Local 0610, Fort St. John, at the worksites noted below.
Re: Local 0610 Worksite Visits

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice President, will be visiting members of Local 0610 in Fort St. John on April 12, 2023 at the following locations. They will be attending the worksites to engage members; update contact lists; and share news from the Component.


Locations and Times:
MCFD 10am- 11am
Community Corrections 11:30am -12:30pm
Social Dev and Poverty Reduction 12:30pm -1:30pm
 

We look forward to meeting with you and hearing your stories!

In solidarity

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice President
Angie Panoulias, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



