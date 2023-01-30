To: All BCGEU Members – Local 0610, Fort St. John, at the worksites noted below.

Re: Local 0610 Worksite Visits



Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice President, will be visiting members of Local 0610 in Fort St. John on April 12, 2023 at the following locations. They will be attending the worksites to engage members; update contact lists; and share news from the Component.



Locations and Times:

MCFD 10am- 11am

Community Corrections 11:30am -12:30pm

Social Dev and Poverty Reduction 12:30pm -1:30pm





We look forward to meeting with you and hearing your stories!



In solidarity



Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice President

Angie Panoulias, Staff Representative



