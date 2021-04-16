Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
MCFD, Prince Rupert - Steward nominations – Two locations - BCGEU
Published on April 16, 2021
Nominations for the vacant Steward positions will be open for 14 days at the following locations:
Protection Office on 2nd Ave – 1 Steward
Family Services Office on 3rd Street – 2 Stewards
Nominations are open: Friday, April 16, 2021 to midnight on Friday, April 30, 2021. Please find attached, at the bottom of this email, a Steward Nomination Form (copy if necessary). Please post on your Union bulletin board.
Any interested parties, please ensure you print and sign your name and have your nominator do the same on this form. Please send the filled out form to the area office within one business day of the above closing date. This form can be faxed, emailed or dropped off in our mailbox.
If you have any questions please contact the area office:
Northwest Area Office of the BCGEU 4600 Lazelle Avenue, Terrace, BC V8G 1S5 Email: [email protected] Phone: (250) 635-9126 / 1-800-665-1664 Fax: (250) 635-3588 / 1-800-946-0259
If an election is necessary, information on voting will be available at this workplace and sent to members by email.