Published on April 16, 2021

Nominations for the vacant Steward positions will be open for 14 days at the following locations:

 

  • Protection Office on 2nd Ave – 1 Steward
  • Family Services Office on 3rd Street – 2 Stewards

 

Nominations are open: Friday, April 16, 2021 to midnight on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Please find attached, at the bottom of this email, a Steward Nomination Form (copy if necessary). Please post on your Union bulletin board.

Any interested parties, please ensure you print and sign your name and have your nominator do the same on this form.

Please send the filled out form to the area office within one business day of the above closing date. This form can be faxed, emailed or dropped off in our mailbox.

If you have any questions please contact the area office:

Northwest Area Office of the BCGEU
 4600 Lazelle Avenue, Terrace, BC V8G 1S5
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (250) 635-9126 / 1-800-665-1664
Fax: (250) 635-3588 / 1-800-946-0259


If an election is necessary, information on voting will be available at this workplace and sent to members by email.

Download PDF of notice here 
Download steward nomination - Protection office here 
Download steward nomination - Family services office here



UWU/MoveUP