MEDIA ADVISORY

June 14, 2023

Seniors' care workers to launch job action in Chilliwack

BURNABY, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) – Members of the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) working at Lynnwood Retirement Residence will commence job action as of 9:10 a.m., June 15, 2023. The union served 72-hour strike notice on Monday, June 12, after months of negotiations and no commitment by the employer to increase wages in line with the soaring cost of living and in turn, address high staff turnover at this facility.

Media are invited to attend the picket line:

WHAT: Strike kick off for members at Lynnwood Retirement Residence. BCGEU president Stephanie Smith will speak to members at 10:00 a.m. PST

WHEN: Thursday, June 15, 2023, between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. PST

WHERE: 9168 Corbould Street, Chilliwack B.C. [map]

VISUALS: Independent seniors living workers, joined in solidarity by some of the residents they care for and other allies, calling for a fair deal with colourful union flags and signs

CONTACT: Please send requests for interviews to Bronwen Barnett at BCGEU headquarters by emailing [email protected] or calling 604-291-9611

View previous media release for more details: Seniors' care workers issue 72-hour strike notice

The 35 BCGEU members working at Lynnwood Retirement Residence voted 100 per cent in favour of strike action on March 23, 2023.

The BCGEU is one of the largest unions in British Columbia, with over 85,000 members in almost every community and economic sector in the province.

For more information contact: BCGEU Communications at [email protected] or call 604-291-9611.





