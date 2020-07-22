Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Mediation and Strike Preparation Update - BC Family Maintenance Agency - BCGEU
Published on July 22, 2020
Your bargaining committee and Employer met in mediated bargaining on the morning of July 15, 2020. This initial session was primarily about bringing mediator Grant McArthur fully up to speed on the impasse between the parties. The subsequent daylong mediated bargaining session scheduled for July 22, 2020 has been postponed due to a scheduling conflict with the mediator. The parties will instead meet again next Wednesday, July 29. We will provide a further update as soon as there is more to report.
Meanwhile, strike preparation continues. The strike coordinating committee (SCC) has met and meets again later this week. The SCC will have more to say as it continues preparing to implement your mandate.
To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
In solidarity,
Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations