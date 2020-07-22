 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Mediation and Strike Preparation Update - BC Family Maintenance Agency - BCGEU

Published on July 22, 2020

Your bargaining committee and Employer met in mediated bargaining on the morning of July 15, 2020. This initial session was primarily about bringing mediator Grant McArthur fully up to speed on the impasse between the parties. The subsequent daylong mediated bargaining session scheduled for July 22, 2020 has been postponed due to a scheduling conflict with the mediator. The parties will instead meet again next Wednesday, July 29. We will provide a further update as soon as there is more to report.

Meanwhile, strike preparation continues. The strike coordinating committee (SCC) has met and meets again later this week. The SCC will have more to say as it continues preparing to implement your mandate.

In solidarity,

Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair
Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member
Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

