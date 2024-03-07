Please join members of your Local 401 Executive, who will be hosting a Member-to-Member worksite visit at The Wellesley of Victoria.

This is an opportunity for members to discuss issues and concerns they have in the workplace, ask questions and update any changes (address, phone #, etc.) in members' records.



DATE: March 26, 2024TIME: Noon – 2 p.m.LOCATION: 2800 Blanshard Street, Victoria (in Staff Room of the Wellesley)





In solidarity,



Richard Ziemianski, Chairperson, Local 401

Stacey Campbell, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here