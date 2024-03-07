Please join members of your Local 401 Executive, who will be hosting a Member-to-Member worksite visit at The Wellesley of Victoria.
This is an opportunity for members to discuss issues and concerns they have in the workplace, ask questions and update any changes (address, phone #, etc.) in members' records.
DATE: March 26, 2024TIME: Noon – 2 p.m.LOCATION: 2800 Blanshard Street, Victoria (in Staff Room of the Wellesley)
In solidarity,
Richard Ziemianski, Chairperson, Local 401
Stacey Campbell, BCGEU Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2024. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs