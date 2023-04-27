Dam k xw,



As you are all likely aware, on May 11, 2023 the BCGEU was certified to represent you in all matters related to your terms and conditions of employment at Kispiox Community School. One of the first actions will be to negotiate a collective agreement. We are excited to start that process.



We want to hear from you. You are the collective experts about your school, your community, and your colleagues. We want to learn from each of you by starting with a conversation. What would you like changed? What is important? What is not important? How should we move forward? What do we need to know?

We will be Kispiox to have those conversations on:



