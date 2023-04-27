MEMBERS AT KISPIOX COMMUNITY SCHOOL
Damkxw,
As you are all likely aware, on May 11, 2023 the BCGEU was certified to represent you in all matters related to your terms and conditions of employment at Kispiox Community School. One of the first actions will be to negotiate a collective agreement. We are excited to start that process.
We want to hear from you. You are the collective experts about your school, your community, and your colleagues. We want to learn from each of you by starting with a conversation. What would you like changed? What is important? What is not important? How should we move forward? What do we need to know?
We will be Kispiox to have those conversations on:
Although we are still working out the logistics, we want to provide this advance notice to allow you to plan. Details will follow by week's end or early next week.
We are hearing that since the certification, your employer is changing (changed?) its policies and procedures including, implementation of mandatory time sheets. That conduct is illegal.
The B.C. Labour Relations Code imposes what is known as a "freeze" for 12-months following certification. The freeze prevents an Employer from changing the terms and conditions of employment of any employee who is represented by the union. At Kispiox Community School that is everyone except your principal and administrator. If you have been impacted by any change in your pre-certification terms and conditions of employment such as now being required to complete time sheets, please contact one of us.
If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address by logging into the Member portal here.
In solidarity,
Kwiiahwas Drager, Organizer
Deki Tsering, Organizer
Erin Sikora, Communications Officer
Zoe Towle, Spokesperson
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.