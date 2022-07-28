Please be advised that on Friday, December 9th your local chair Roshni Singh will be conducting a site visit from 1:30-3:30pm. During this time, if you are on a break or if you decide to attend outside of your shift, Roshni will be available to hear any concerns related to the Union. We do not know which room exactly will be made available, as we are waiting for that confirmation from the employer.



We would appreciate your attendance so that the Union can better understand how things are going at the worksite, and how the Union can help you.



In Solidarity,



Vyas Saran

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP