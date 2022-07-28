Since the worksite meeting in May, your bargaining committee continued its work to prepare for negotiations with the BCFMA. This included a daylong meeting on June 15th to further review your input and develop bargaining proposals. Your committee's goal is to reach a fair deal that protects your wages against rising costs and puts you ahead-including closing the pay equity gap with persons performing comparable work under the Main Public Service Agreement.





The parties scheduled initial bargaining sessions for July 21st and 22nd. Unfortunately, the Union had to cancel these sessions due to conflicting obligations unexpectedly arising for the union staff negotiator.

Your bargaining committee and employer now have initial bargaining sessions scheduled for September 12th and 13th and are looking to set additional September and October dates. We will provide a further update after September 13th.

In solidarity,

Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member (NICO)

Tina Gaiardo, Bargaining Committee Member (LMCO)

Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Member (VCO)

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



