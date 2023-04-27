Members at BC NDP MLAs - Full Bargaining Committee in Place

We are pleased to announce another nomination was received and the third and final Bargaining Committee position has been filled by Tyler Petersen.
Congratulations to your Bargaining committee.
Karen Cooling, Bargaining Committee Chair
Kyle Kattler, Bargaining Committee Member
Tyler Peterson , Bargaining committee Member
To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
In solidarity,
Gary Bennett
Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.