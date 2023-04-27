Click here to find info on COVID-19

Members at BC NDP MLAs - Full Bargaining Committee in Place

Published on June 20, 2023

We are pleased to announce another nomination was received and the third and final Bargaining Committee position has been filled by Tyler Petersen.

 

Congratulations to your Bargaining committee.

 

Karen Cooling, Bargaining Committee Chair

Kyle Kattler, Bargaining Committee Member

Tyler Peterson , Bargaining committee Member

 

In solidarity,

 

Gary Bennett

Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations

 

