Members at BC NDP MLAS (Constituency Assistants) - REMINDER: Bargaining Survey

Please take some time to fill out the bargaining survey here. Our bargaining committee will review the surveys in August and begin the proposal development process.
The deadline to fill out the survey is 4:00 p.m. on August 7th.
To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
In solidarity,
Your bargaining committee:
Karen Cooling, Bargaining Committee Chair
Kyle Kattler, Bargaining Committee Member
Tyler Petersen, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations
Download a PDF of this notice
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2023. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs