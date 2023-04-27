Your bargaining committee met with your employer for two days last week to start our bargaining of your collective agreement. We began with housekeeping and non-monetary proposals, and for the most part, these conversations were productive, and we were able to sign off on quite a few proposals.



We will be meeting together as a committee to discuss and review proposals again on August 31, and meeting with the employer again for two days beginning October 3, and then two more days beginning October 17.



We also now have dates in November and December, and we remain cautiously optimistic that we will be able to get some strong language on the issues that you raised in your bargaining surveys and at our worksite meetings.



We will continue to keep you informed as we move forward with your bargaining.



In solidarity, Your Bargaining Committee:



Annie Parohinog, Bargaining Committee Chair

Nicole Shaver, Bargaining Committee Member

James Whitehouse, Bargaining Committee Member

Julia Sunderland-Baker, Bargaining Committee Member

Wendy Brewster, Bargaining Committee Member



Sean Antrim, Staff Representative

Peter Knapp, Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP