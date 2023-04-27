Members at Bureau Veritas Canada - Additional Bargaining Dates Scheduled

Your Bargaining Committee met with the employer for four days in early June to commence negotiating a renewal agreement. During that time, we tabled both our non-monetary and monetary proposals.
We currently have scheduled bargaining dates for July 24th - 27th. Stay tuned for updates!
In Solidarity,
Laird Story, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Bhavesh Patel, Bargaining Committee member
Daphne Kowalczyk, Bargaining Committee member
Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative - Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.