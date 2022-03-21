Your latest collective agreement has now been finalized and can be accessed on our website at this link: https://agreements.bcgeu.ca/files/c1ee6933-7eb3-a9a9-22a6-b798b24fb322/0181effa-b619-da39-cd36-8ad6d1d46df5/CBC%20Business%20Services%20Society
If you would like a paper copy, please contact your worksite steward, Darren Dunne, or request one from the union office by emailing [email protected] and a print copy will be mailed to you.
Darren Dunne, Steward & Bargaining Committee Member
Amy Elgie, Bargaining Committee Member
Anne Dodington, Staff Negotiator, BCGEU
Jennifer Arnold, Staff Representative, BCGEU
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.