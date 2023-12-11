Click here to find info on COVID-19

Members at Cascades Lodge for Sienna-Baltic LTC Common Table - Election of Bargaining Committee - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 11, 2023

This notice is to inform Cascades Lodge members of the results of the bargaining committee election.
 
The following two candidates received most the votes:

  • Tanya Jones
  • Kelsey Sukkau

The following received the 3rd most votes and will become the Alternate:

  • Penny Hinchberger

Thank you to all the candidates for putting their names forward. We will begin the process of bargaining prep in the coming month and will be meeting with the employer at the table, early into the new year.
 
 
Thank you for participating in this democratic process.
 
In solidarity,
Chad Blackey
Staff Representative – Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



