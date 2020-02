We wish to congratulate the following on their acclamation as your bargaining committee members for the negotiation of your fourth Collective Agreement:

Cindy Morrison and Anjana James.

We wish to thank these candidates for letting their names stand for election.

Your new bargaining committee will be meeting in the near future to put together a bargaining survey and circulating it to you.

In solidarity

Jacqueline Corno

Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP