The election of your bargaining has been completed and your newly elected Bargaining Committee members are:

Alex Bowell Bargaining Chair

Niamh Feeha-Fitzgerald Bargaining Committee Member



The next step is for the Bargaining Committee to meet with your Staff Representative to develop proposals to take forward to the bargaining table. Once the committee has met and developed bargaining proposals, the committee and your Staff Representative will set dates to table the non-monetary proposals. At that time, another bulletin will be sent out to membership.



Bulletins will be sent out via personal email and posted at the worksite throughout the bargaining process.



If you do not receive this bulletin via email, it means that the Union does not have a current email for you. To ensure that you receive information in a timely manner please ensure that the Union has your current personal contact information.



You can update your information online by going to the BCGEU website. Please follow the instruction below:

Go to https://my.bcgeu.ca/login and log in. In the upper left of your screen, you will see a box with your name at the top. Click on the information you wish to update. Enter the correct information and click "save"



Also, if you have not signed a Union membership card, please contact one of your Shop Stewards to sign one.



In solidarity,





Katie Smith

Staff Representative



Nadja Komnenic

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP