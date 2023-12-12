Our bargaining committee is pleased to announce that we have achieved a tentative collective agreement with the employer!



What is next? We will be holding a ratification meeting for Wednesday, December 13 at the worksite at 4 pm. At this meeting you can ask questions about the tentative agreement, and we will give you a chance to vote on the tentative agreement.



As promised here is the ratification document with the all the changes



The highlights of the proposed deal include:

A base raise for 2023 of 0.75 cents per hour for all classifications and targeted increases as described below: Senior ECE and ECE IT and/or Special Needs, will receive an additional $1.25 per hour. ECE will receive an additional 0.75 cents per hour. These increases will be retroactive to November 1 st , 2023.

Enshrined the Health and Welfare Benefits plan into the collective agreement. Premiums are paid 80% by the employer and 20% by the worker.

In exchange for the Health and Welfare Benefits Plan we have agreed to remove the clothing allowance.

Expanding bereavement leave to include Family of Choice.

Agreed to strike joint committees to explore a pension plan and to increase vacation entitlement.

New language so that no wage rate is ever below minimum wage plus union dues.

The tentative agreement, if ratified, would expire on October 31, 2025 with a wage re-opener for November 2024 to re-examine wages and the work of the joint committees.



Remember we are stronger together!



In solidarity,

Lori Hamilton, Bargaining Committee Member

Danielle Unger, Bargaining Committee Member

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



