The bargaining committee met August 2, 3, 9, 10, 31 & September 1 & 2 and reviewed the bargaining questionnaires, the current collective agreement, active grievances and the labour management minutes. The bargaining committee wants to acknowledge the work that went into completing the bargaining surveys and want you to know that your feedback helped us in the proposal development process.



We have two more days scheduled at the end of September before we will be ready to meet with the Employer. Although dates have not been scheduled, we anticipate it will be in October.



Your current collective agreement is in full force and effect while we prepare to begin bargaining.



Thank you, your support is appreciated.



In solidarity





Mark Chun - Bargaining Chair

Matt Ruston - Committee Member

Steven Chum - Committee Member

Katherine Wiebe - Committee Member

Germaine Bourasaw – Alternate

Kim Howse, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP